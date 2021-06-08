Tonight, Jordan Clarkson and the Utah Jazz will take on the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of the Western Conference semi-finals.

The Jazz, despite being the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, got an unlucky draw with the Clippers. Los Angeles intentionally dropped a few games down the stretch of the regular season to avoid a potential date with the Lakers in the second round.

Well, the Clippers did what they wanted, and now they’ll take on a Jazz team hoping to prove everyone wrong. If Utah’s going to advance to the Western Conference Finals, it’ll need big performances from Clarkson, who’s been electric off the bench this season.

Clarkson paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant by wearing Bryant’s No. 8 jersey ahead of Tuesday night’s game. Take a look.

Jordan Clarkson wearing a Kobe jersey on game day 💛🐍 (via @utahjazz) pic.twitter.com/rk4DgyYHbt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 8, 2021

Jordan Clarkson began his NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers. He studied under the great late Kobe Bryant during Bryant’s final two years before his retirement in 2015.

At one point, Lakers fans believed Clarkson to be the next Lakers great. But he never amounted to such expectations. Years later, he’s the best bench player in the NBA.

Clarkson averaged 18.4 points per game this season, providing a spark off the bench for the Jazz. They’ll need him at his best during this Clippers series.

Los Angeles is also on a mission to prove people wrong. The Clippers have been the laughingstock of the NBA after their 3-1 series collapse to the Denver Nuggets in last year’s postseason.

The Jazz-Clippers series should be a competitive one. It gets going this evening at 10 p.m. ET on TNT.