Magic Johnson’s Tweet About Nuggets-Jazz Game 7 Is Going Viral

Magic Johnson has weighed in on tonight’s Western Conference playoffs Game 7 between the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz.

Nuggets-Jazz has been an incredibly entertaining series. The Jazz jumped out to a 3-1 lead, but Denver has won the last two games behind the strength of star guard Jamal Murray.

Murray and Utah’s Donovan Mitchell have been waging an incredible back-and-forth battle all series long. However, Magic Johnson thinks tonight’s game is going to come down to the supporting casts.

“I’m so excited for Denver vs. Utah Game 7 & to see Jamal Murray vs. Donovan Mitchell!” Johnson wrote on Twitter today. “For Denver to win, Nikola Jokić, Gary Harris, Paul Millsap, or Michael Porter Jr. has to step up! For Utah to win, it’s on Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Joe Ingles, or Rudy Gobert to step up.”

I'm so excited for Denver vs. Utah Game 7 & to see Jamal Murray vs. Donovan Mitchell! For Denver to win, Nikola Jokić, Gary Harris, Paul Millsap, or Michael Porter Jr. has to step up! For Utah to win, it's on Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Joe Ingles, or Rudy Gobert to step up. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 1, 2020

Thanks, Magic. The legendary point guard is known for his surface-level analysis, and he didn’t really say anything groundbreaking here.

The four guys he named for the Jazz are the team’s four leading scorers in the postseason after Mitchell. As for Denver, Jokic and MPJ are their second-and-fourth leading scorers these playoffs. Of course, Jerami Grant (12.7 ppg) or Monte Morris (8.2 ppg) could have a big night even though Magic didn’t mention them.

Game 7 of Nuggets-Jazz will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.