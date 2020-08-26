Max Kellerman Says There’s Only 1 ‘Real’ Rivalry In The NBA

Max Kellerman has never been one to shy away from a controversial take, so it shouldn’t surprise anyone that he has a bold stance on the best rivalry in the NBA.

During this morning’s edition of First Take, Kellerman raved about the ongoing rivalry between Donovan Mitchell and Jamal Murray. He went as far as to say they could become the new Larry Bird-Magic Johnson rivalry.

“This is the only real rivalry right now, in my mind, in the NBA,” Kellerman said on First Take. “They entered the league at the same time – roughly – and they more or less do the same things for their teams.”

Mitchell and Murray have been sensational in the first round of the playoffs, and it’s very possible this series ends with a Game 7 showdown. However, Kellerman might be overrating this rivalry just a tad.

.@maxkellerman thinks the Donovan Mitchell/Jamal Murray rivalry could become the new Bird/Magic. "This is the only real rivalry right now, in my mind, in the NBA." pic.twitter.com/iUexRsCKqt — First Take (@FirstTake) August 26, 2020

If these two guards end up meeting in the playoffs on multiple occasions, the NBA might have a legitimate rivalry brewing.

For now, Mitchell and Murray are simply doing their part to carry their team to the Western Conference Semifinals.

Mitchell is leading the NBA in scoring this postseason with 37.6 points per game, meanwhile Murray isn’t too far behind with 30.8 points per contest.

NBA fans will get to see Mitchell and Murray back in action on Thursday night. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.