Jazz Make Decision On Mike Conley For Game 3 vs. Clippers

The Utah Jazz managed to successfully defend their home court this week, defeating the Los Angeles Clippers in the first two games of their second-round series. Despite not having point guard Mike Conley for either game, Quin Snyder‘s squad has found ways to make timely buckets.

Donovan Mitchell has really shouldered the load for the Jazz during Conley’s absence, scoring 82 combined points in the first two games. He suffered a minor injury in Game 2, but the All-Star guard said he’ll be okay moving forward.

Conley, however, is still not ready to rejoin his teammates. Utah just announced moments ago that Conley is out for Game 3.

Hamstring injuries can be tricky, so the Jazz are being patient and waiting to see when Conley feels strong enough to return to action. Snyder recently told reporters that he hopes to have the veteran guard back sooner than later.

“Hopefully, we’ll get him back as quickly as possible,” Snyder said. “But those things are hard to predict.”

The Jazz say Mike Conley (hamstring) remains out for tonight’s Game 3 in Los Angeles against the Clippers. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 12, 2021

Mike Conley has been such an important contributor for the Jazz this season, averaging 16.2 points, 6.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

When the Jazz are at full strength, they have one of the most well-rounded teams in the NBA. Due to Conley’s absence, Snyder has moved Joe Ingles from the bench to the starting lineup and has relied on Mitchell to be the primary playmaker.

If the Jazz take care of business tonight and take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Clippers, they might not have to even consider bringing back Conley until the Western Conference Finals.

Game 3 is set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

