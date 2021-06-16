The Spun

Jazz Announce Mike Conley’s Status For Tonight’s Game vs. Clippers

Utah Jazz PG Mike Conley dribbles the ball on the NBA logo at halfcourt.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 01: Mike Conley #10 of the Utah Jazz dribbles the ball during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets in Game Seven of the Western Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 01, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers Western Conference semifinal series has been slapped hard by the injury bug sweeping the NBA this postseason. The Clippers are now without Kawhi Leonard, while the Jazz will continue to miss point guard Mike Conley.

Conley last played in the team’s Game 5 against the Memphis Grizzlies, leaving the matchup after just 12 minutes. He’s been nursing a hamstring strain, and has missed the entire Clippers series.

Utah took the first two games of the series at home, while Los Angeles has matched them in Games 3 and 4. The Leonard injury promises to change the entire tenor or the series, though Conley’s continued absence definitely lowers the Jazz’s ceiling.

Moments after ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Mike Conley is out for a fifth-straight game, the Jazz announced as much. Utah hopes to take back the series lead with tonight’s home game.

The veteran point guard made his first career All-Star Game this year, averaging 16.2 points and six assists for the Jazz, who had the best record in the NBA this season. He is up to 17.4 points and 8.6 assists per game on impressive 46.7/54.8/100 shooting splits in the playoffs so far.

In his absence, Donovan Mitchell has looked like one of the world’s best players so far in the postseason. He’s at 32.9 points, 5.1 assists, and 3.5 rebounds on 46/43/85.2 shooting in the playoffs.

The Utah Jazz host the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 5 tonight at 10 p.m. ET.

