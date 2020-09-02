Mike Conley Posts Message Following Heartbreaking Game 7

The Utah Jazz lost 80-78 to the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of their Western Conference playoff series last night. Mike Conley was nearly the hero, but the point guard’s game-winning three-pointer rimmed out at the buzzer.

This was Conley’s first season in Utah, and it was a wild one. The Jazz were at the center of the NBA–and the entire sports world–shutting down due to coronavirus after center Rudy Gobert tested positive back in March.

After the NBA returned this summer, Utah jumped out a 3-1 lead over Denver in their first round series, only to lose the final three games. Conley himself missed the first two games against the Nuggets when he left the Orlando bubble for the birth of his son.

This afternoon, Conley shared a message of disappointment but also resiliency on Twitter.

“It’s been a crazy year to say the least, but one that will push us forward,” he wrote. “Proud of our guys for giving everything they could to this game and to our communities. Thank you to the fans who have stuck with us thru good and bad and continue to help us off the court! We’ll be back.”

It will be interesting to see what direction the Jazz take this offseason. They will reportedly look to sign star guard Donovan Mitchell to a contract extension. Mitchell, Gobert and Conley are all set to enter free agency after next season.

We’ll see what steps Utah takes to try and get over the hump in the West.