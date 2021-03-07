Mike Conley Reacts To Making 1st All-Star Game In 14th Season

Mike Conley has been one of the NBA’s most consistent players since entering the league in 2007. It wasn’t until Friday, however, that he was named to his first All-Star Game.

Conley didn’t make the game through voting. For a while, he looked destined to go down among the ranks of greatest players to never receive the honor of being an All-Star. That changed on Friday, when he was named as the replacement to the injured Devin Booker.

It is a well-deserved honor. Conley is averaging 16.1 points, 5.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, while shooting 44.4/42.2/82.9 on the season. His .555 effective field goal percentage, a stat that accounts for three-point shooting, is the best of his career. Most importantly, he’s a veteran leader of the Utah Jazz, the team with the NBA’s best record at 27-9.

“Beyond grateful!” Conley said on Twitter. Perhaps even more revealing, the hashtag “patience” that he included in the message. Clearly this means a lot to him.

Mike Conley joins two fellow Jazz stars in the All-Star Game, which takes place this Sunday in Atlanta. He’ll play alongside Utah backcourt mate Donovan Mitchell on Team Durant, while center Rudy Gobert will play for Team LeBron.

He will also replace Booker in the three-point contest, which will take place before the game on Sunday. There, he’ll face off against Mitchell and others.

Coverage of the NBA All-Star Game begins at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, with the Skills Challenge and Three-Point Shootout taking place before the game, which tips off at 8 p.m. ET. The Dunk Contest will take place at halftime of the All-Star Game.

[Mike Conley]