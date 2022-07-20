NBA All-Star Guard Reportedly On The Trade Block

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - NOVEMBER 4: General view of the former EnergySolutions Arena which has been renamed Vivint Smart Home Arena, where the Portland Trail Blazers will play the Utah Jazz on November 4, 2015 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

The Utah Jazz have already traded Rudy Gobert and Royce O'Neale this offseason. Could Mike Conley be next? It's certainly possible.

According to Tony Jones of the Athletic, the Jazz have engaged teams in trade talks involving Conley. However, those talks haven't really gone anywhere.

Conley, 34, is set to make $22.7 million for the 2022-23 season. He also has $14.3 million guaranteed for 2023-24. That price may be a bit too hefty considering he's not playing at an All-Star level anymore.

During the 2021-22 season, Conley averaged 13.7 points and 5.3 assists per game.

On the flip side, Conley is just one season removed from averaging 16.2 points and 6.0 assists per game. If teams believe he can revert to that form, they may consider throwing an offer at the Jazz.

Conley isn't the only member of Utah's roster who could be on the move this summer. There have been a plethora of trade rumors surrounding Donovan Mitchell.

Trading away Conley and Mitchell would solidify the Jazz's status as a rebuilding team.