NBA All-Star Reacts To The Criticism Of ESPN’s Maria Taylor

Utah Jazz star guard Donovan Mitchell is sick and tired of the criticism being thrown Maria Taylor’s way on Saturday.

Taylor has been the talk of Twitter today. The ESPN reporter is facing harsh criticism for omitting Lakers forward Anthony Davis on her three All-NBA teams. Fox Sports’ Doug Gottlieb was one of the first to point out the mistake, questioning why Taylor even has a vote for the All-NBA teams in the first place.

“Why does Maria Taylor have a vote? Real question,” Gottlieb said on Twitter. “She is a studio host/sideline reporter in her first year covering the NBA. She works a ton, not just on the league. No reason for her to have a vote.”

Taylor fired back at Gottlieb on Saturday, saying she’s done everything she needs to warrant having a vote for the All-NBA teams. Plenty of analysts and players have come to Taylor’s defense since Gottlieb’s ridiculous tweet. Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell is the latest to come to voice his support for Taylor.

“Because she knows what she talking about,” Mitchell responded to Gottlieb. “And worked hard to get where she at… and hooped…. y’all really gotta stop trying Maria Taylor its corny!”

Because she knows what she talking about … and worked hard to get where she at… and hooped…. y’all really gotta stop trying @MariaTaylor its corny! https://t.co/p9g6pSIftB — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) September 19, 2020

The whole story involving Gottlieb and Taylor has gone a bit haywire. Gottlieb has no right to question Taylor’s credentials.

Meanwhile, Taylor shouldn’t have made the mistake in the first place. Anthony Davis is an All-NBA First Team player.

Let’s hope this whole situation dies down as more players and analysts come to Taylor’s defense, as she deserves.