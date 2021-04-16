NBA World Reacts To Donovan Mitchell’s Injury vs. Pacers

This has been an injury-riddled season for the NBA as a whole, and unfortunately, it just keeps getting worse. On Friday afternoon, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell had to leave the game early due to an ankle injury.

Mitchell landed awkwardly on his right foot and then immediately fell to the floor in pain. The entire arena went silent, as the fans watched Mitchell’s teammates help him off the court.

The severity of Mitchell’s injury is unknown at this time since it happened just a few moments ago. All we know at this time is that he’s dealing with what appears to be an ankle sprain.

Once the news broke that Mitchell will not return to today’s game for the Jazz, fans around the league sent their thoughts and prayers his way.

Donovan Mitchell is being helped to the locker room after an apparent leg injury Praying it’s nothing serious. 🙏🙏🙏 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 16, 2021

Donovan Mitchell appeared to turn his ankle, and had to be helped by his teammates to the locker room. Prayers up. — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 16, 2021

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins was also heartbroken by the news.

“Damn it,” Perkins tweeted. “That don’t look good for Donovan Mitchell.”

Damn it! That don’t look good for Donovan Mitchell. 🙏🏾 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 16, 2021

Mitchell was recently on a tear for the Jazz, averaging 36.8 points over the past five games. He actually had 22 points and four rebounds today prior to suffering the injury in the second half.

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Mitchell is having an MRI done tonight. Wojnarowski also revealed that Mitchell’s X-Rays were negative, so at least there’s some good news for Utah fans.

We’ll have an update on Mitchell’s status when it’s available.