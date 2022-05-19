John Stockton Writes Letter To Federal Judge: NBA World Reacts

DENVER - JANUARY 15: John Stockton #12 of the Utah Jazz looks on against the Denver Nuggets during the game at Pepsi Center on January 15 2003 in Denver, Colorado. The Jazz won 92-81. (Photo By: Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Former All-Star point guard John Stockton recently wrote a letter to a federal judge in support of a woman who was involved in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Janet Buhler, the woman who Stockton is supporting, admitted to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing at the Capitol building. She is reportedly facing up to six months in prison.

That penalty might be too harsh for Stockton, who believes Buhler is of high character.

"Janet Buhler is one of the kindest people I have ever known," Stockton wrote. "She has spent a lifetime helping her family, including her husband, care for their patients. She goes to church regularly, volunteers at the homeless shelter, and teaches music endlessly, piano and violin, to children in her own home."

Stockton continued: "I frankly can not imagine that Janet could knowingly break the law, nor be involved in anything destructive, ever, no matter the situation. In my opinion, Janet Buhler is a quality person of high character."

NBA fans quickly went on Twitter to react to Stockton's letter.

"I really need a time machine to remove my Jazz fandom" a Utah fan wrote on Twitter.

"After much thought and concerted effort, I would like to publicly announce the demotion of John Stockton as my favorite Jazz player of all time," an NBA fan tweeted. "I have an opening to identify a new all time favorite and will take all candidates into consideration."

"This is why Michael Jordan is the greatest he kept Stockton from winning a ring," a second fan said.

According to FOX 13, Buhler is expected to be sentenced on June 1.

It's unclear if Stockton's letter will have any impact on Buhler's sentence.