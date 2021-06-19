NBA World Reacts To Rudy Gobert’s Awful Performance vs. Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers didn’t neutralize Rudy Gobert in the Western Conference semifinals, they legitimately made him a liability for the Utah Jazz.

Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue decided to go with a small-ball lineup for Game 5 and Game 6 against the Jazz so he can exploit Gobert’s inability to defend the perimeter. That plan worked to perfection, as the reigning Defensive Player of the Year struggled to close out on any shots from beyond the arc.

In Game 6, Clippers guard Terrance Mann took multiple uncontested jumpers from downtown in large part because Gobert couldn’t keep up with him.

Following Utah’s loss to Los Angeles, ESPN analyst Tim Legler said Gobert was basically unplayable in the second half of Game 6.

“He’s not giving you production offensively to justify how difficult it was for him to do his job on the other end of the floor,” Legler said. “They had five three-point shooters on the floor the entire half. At some point after Terrance Mann gets up to around 10-12 points in that third quarter and is pushing 30 for the game, I think it’s time to say ‘You know what, I’m going to go with five perimeter players myself.'”

Tim Legler went in on Rudy Gobert:

Gobert went back-to-back games without a block for the first time since last year’s playoff series against the Denver Nuggets.

Since the All-Star struggled to make an impact on either side of the floor, he received a ton of criticism once Game 6 was over. Honestly, he might want to avoid going on social media for a few days.

The Clippers have given the rest of the NBA the blueprints on how to stop Gobert from being such an incredible force on defense.

It’ll be up to Gobert and the Jazz’s coaching staff to find a way to counterattack small-ball lineups next season.