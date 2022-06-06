NBA World Reacts To The Donovan Mitchell Drama

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 03: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz handles the ball during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on April 03, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

After news dropped that Quin Snyder was resigning as head coach of the Utah Jazz, attention turned to star point guard Donovan Mitchell.

There have been rumors about Mitchell potentially leaving Utah even before Snyder stepped down, and now ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is saying the All-Star guard is "unsettled, unnerved and wondering what [the news] means for the franchise's future."

"Mitchell remains fond of Snyder and accepts his reasons for stepping down, but he's spending the immediate aftermath of Snyder's decision trying to process what the coach's loss means in the larger scope for the organization and himself, sources said," Wojnarowski wrote.

Woj's report has stirred a ton of conversation on basketball Twitter, including fans hoping that if Mitchell leaves Utah, he'll come to their favorite team.

Mitchell averaged 25.9 points, 5.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game for the Jazz this season. The former No. 13 overall pick was chosen for his third-straight All-Star Game.

The Jazz finished the season 49-33 and earned the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference, but they were eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks in six games in the first round of the playoffs.