NBA World Reacts To The Rudy Gobert Trade Rumors

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - APRIL 27: Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz reacts to his technical foul in the first half during Game Six of Round One of the 2018 NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Vivint Smart Home Arena on April 27, 2018 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images)

The NBA offseason is almost here, and we've already got trade rumors involving Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert.

According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the Jazz and Hawks have had discussions about a Gobert trade involving John Collins, Kevin Huerter, Clint Capela and the No. 16 overall pick.

Another report from The Athletic's Tony Jones says Utah offered Gobert and Bojan Bogdanovic for Collins, De'Andre Hunter, the No. 16 overall pick and a future draft choice.

Gobert, who has won NBA Defensive Player of the Year three times, has made the All-Star Game in each of the last three seasons. He's a high-caliber defensive player, albeit one who has been adequately schemed for at times in the playoffs the last couple of years.

Despite Gobert's credentials, it seems like the common opinion is that the Hawks would be giving up too much to land him.

Gobert still has four years remaining on his five-year, $205 million contract extension. Judging by the whispers coming out of Utah the past couple of seasons, the Jazz are going to have to move on from either him or Donovan Mitchell soon.

Time will tell which one they choose to trade, if they move one at all.