New Injury Update For Utah Jazz Star Donovan Mitchell

UPDATE: ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said Mitchell suffered no structural damage.

MRI on right ankle sprain of Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell revealed no structural damage, sources tell ESPN. He’s expected to miss several games before he’s cleared to return. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 17, 2021

ORIGINAL POST:

On Friday afternoon, the Utah Jazz suffered a scare when star guard Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell had to leave a game against the Indiana Pacers early due to an apparent ankle injury.

Mitchell landed safely on his left foot, but his right foot tweaked suddenly when he finally landed on the ground after trying to block a pass. He immediately fell to the floor in pain.

He laid on the ground for a few moments while the arena was silent. Teammates eventually helped Mitchell off the court and into the locker room for further evaluation.

Although it looked like it could be a devastating injury, the Jazz received some positive news immediately after the game. Mitchell suffered an ankle sprain and x-rays were negative.

Here’s more from ESPN:

X-rays were negative on Mitchell’s ankle, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Sources also told Wojnarowski Mitchell has a low ankle sprain, and there is early optimism it is not a major injury.

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder offered a brief update on his start player, but didn’t have much information at the time.

“Obviously we hope that it’s nothing serious,” coach Quin Snyder said, “but they’re in the process of doing everything they can do to assess that.”

Mitchell was recently on a tear for the Jazz, averaging 36.8 points over the past five games. The 24-year-old is averaging career highs in most statistics with 26.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the first-place Jazz.