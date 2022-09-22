Pistons, Jazz Reportedly Finalizing Significant Trade

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - APRIL 28: General view of Vivint Smart Home Arena prior to the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz in Game Six of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 28, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

The Utah Jazz continue to part ways with veteran players on their roster.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Jazz are finalizing a trade with the Pistons. They're sending forward Bojan Bogdanovic to Detroit for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee.

Bogdanovic, 33, is coming off one of the best seasons of his career. During the 2021-22 campaign, he averaged 18.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Bogdanovic is entering the final year of his contract. His base salary for the 2022-23 season is roughly $19.3 million.

On the flip side, Utah is acquiring a young guard in Saben Lee. He averaged 5.6 points and 2.9 assists per game this past season.

As for Olynyk, he's a proven veteran who could provide a spark off the bench for Utah this upcoming season.

At the end of the day though, this move once again proves that Utah is ready to enter a full rebuild. The days of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell leading this franchise to the playoffs on an annual basis are over - for now.