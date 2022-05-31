Report: 1 Potential Trade Destination Named For Donovan Mitchell

uirDETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 05: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz reacts late in the game while playing the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on January 05, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Utah won the game 110-105. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Utah Jazz have been a perennial playoff team ever since they drafted Donovan Mitchell, but they've been unable to get past the second round.

Utah's most recent playoff exit has led to a ton of speculation about Mitchell's future. There are some analysts who believe he could be the next star involved in a blockbuster trade.

If the Jazz decide to part ways with Mitchell, it doesn't sound like he'll end up in New York. Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported that a trade between Knicks and Jazz is "highly unlikely."

Fischer did, however, name a potential landing spot for Mitchell. He believes the Miami Heat have enough assets to acquire the All-Star guard.

Miami would have to offer at least a package of Tyler Herro and multiple first-round picks to potentially land Mitchell.

It's unclear what the Jazz's asking price would even be for Mitchell. There's a possibility he's considered untouchable.

The idea of the Heat pairing Mitchell with Jimmy Butler is very intriguing to say the least.

Mitchell would give Erik Spoelstra's squad another scorer capable of elevating his game in the biggest moments. Since entering the NBA in 2017, he has been averaging 28.3 points per game in the postseason.

The Jazz have Mitchell under contract through the 2024-25 season.