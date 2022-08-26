Report: 1 NBA Team Has "Removed Themselves" From Donovan Mitchell Trade Talks

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 03: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz handles the ball during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on April 03, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has been linked to a plethora of teams over the past few days, including the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, the latest report indicates that Cleveland will not be acquiring the All-Star guard from Louisville.

According to SNY insider Ian Begley, the Cavaliers have "removed themselves" from the sweepstakes for Mitchell.

Begley added that the New York Knicks have more than enough assets to land Mitchell in a blockbuster trade.

"Doesn’t seem like there are any suitors at moment who can approach what Knicks can offer Utah - even if you take RJ Barrett off the table. So this trade is still NYK’s to lose," Begley tweeted.

Mitchell is under contract through the 2024-25 season. His deal includes a player option for the following year.

Per a report from Tony Jones of The Athletic, Mitchell's preference is to play for the Knicks.

Earlier this summer, Jones reported that Utah wanted Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin, Miles McBride and six first-round picks from New York. That's a steep asking price to say the least.

With the Cavaliers no longer in the sweepstakes for Mitchell, the Knicks may have enough leverage to avoid giving up a king's ransom to the Jazz.