Report: Dwyane Wade Has ‘Serious’ Concern For Jazz

The Utah Jazz were, once again, one of the NBA’s best teams during the regular season. But it didn’t amount to much in the Western Conference Playoffs, and former NBA great Dwyane Wade is reportedly starting to get concerned.

Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Wade is reportedly “seriously concerned” about Donovan Mitchell‘s longterm plans. Wade reportedly feels like Mitchell may want out of Salt Lake City in the near future.

“I think Dwyane Wade is seriously concerned about Donovan Mitchell’s desire to stay [in Utah] long-term,” Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective Podcast, via NBA Analysis Network.

There have been rumblings suggesting Mitchell already has a complicated relationship with teammates, specifically Rudy Gobert. Utah’s disappointing postseason may only add to Mitchell’s frustration.

Donovan Mitchell proved himself to be a true star during this year’s postseason. The Jazz shooting guard had at least 37 points in four games of Utah’s six-game series with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Utah’s main issue at the moment is the supporting cast surrounding Mitchell. There’s no true No. 2 star. Rudy Gobert is an elite talent, but not on the offensive side of the ball.

The Jazz have to find Mitchell a more reliable No. 2 on the offensive end. Without one, Utah will continue to struggle in the postseason when stars shine their brightest.

Wade could be a key influence in both free agency and the trade market this off-season. We’ll have to wait and see whether he’s able to bring another star to Salt Lake.