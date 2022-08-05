Report: Jazz Discussed 3-Team Trade Involving Donovan Mitchell

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 05: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz reacts late in the game while playing the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on January 05, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Utah won the game 110-105. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

It's no secret that Donovan Mitchell is available this offseason. Though a trade isn't imminent at this time, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype dropped a bombshell report involving the All-Star guard.

Per a report from Scotto, the Utah Jazz discussed a three-team trade with the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers.

This potential deal would send Mitchell to the Knicks, Patrick Beverley and another role player to the Lakers, and Russell Westbrook and picks to the Jazz.

Here's the full breakdown for this three-team trade, via HoopsHype:

The proposed three-team trade scenario included Westbrook going to Utah and getting bought out. Utah would send Donovan Mitchell to the Knicks, a combination of two players, including Patrick Beverley and Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic or Malik Beasley to the Lakers, and the Jazz would receive significant draft pick compensation from the Knicks and Lakers. The Knicks also would’ve had to part with veteran salary filler(s), such as Derrick Rose to help make the salaries work.

This trade would undoubtedly shake up the landscape of the league.

For the past month, the Knicks have been considered the favorites to land Mitchell.

Mitchell is under contract through the 2024-25 season. If the Jazz trade him this offseason, they'll most likely receive a strong package of players and picks.