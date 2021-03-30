The Utah Jazz team plane reportedly ran into difficulty today as it tried to take the air for a flight to Memphis for tomorrow’s game.

This afternoon, the air traffic Twitter account @Flightradar24 posted an update about a flight from Salt Lake City to Memphis that had to return shortly after takeoff due to a left engine issue.

FOX13 Utah television reporter Andrea Urban responded to the tweet, saying that it was the Jazz team charter that experienced trouble. Apparently, the plane hit some birds while taking off.

Because of the resulting engine problem, it had to go right back to the airport.

I can confirm that this is the Utah Jazz team charter flight. The plane hit birds during takeoff resulting in an engine problem and immediate landing. https://t.co/Vm6GiyFVdc — Andrea Urban (@AndreaUrbanTV) March 30, 2021

This sounds kind of scary. Thankfully, the problem seems to have been rectified immediately and no one was hurt.

We’ll see when the Jazz will be able to take off again. Presumably, the game tomorrow night against the Memphis Grizzlies will still be on as scheduled, even though the team’s travel plans were messed up.