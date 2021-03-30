The Spun

Report: NBA Team Plane Had To Make Emergency Landing After Bird Strike

A view of the seats in an empty Utah Jazz arena.SALT LAKE CITY, UT - APRIL 28: General view of Vivint Smart Home Arena prior to the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz in Game Six of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 28, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

The Utah Jazz team plane reportedly ran into difficulty today as it tried to take the air for a flight to Memphis for tomorrow’s game.

This afternoon, the air traffic Twitter account @Flightradar24 posted an update about a flight from Salt Lake City to Memphis that had to return shortly after takeoff due to a left engine issue.

FOX13 Utah television reporter Andrea Urban responded to the tweet, saying that it was the Jazz team charter that experienced trouble. Apparently, the plane hit some birds while taking off.

Because of the resulting engine problem, it had to go right back to the airport.

This sounds kind of scary. Thankfully, the problem seems to have been rectified immediately and no one was hurt.

We’ll see when the Jazz will be able to take off again. Presumably, the game tomorrow night against the Memphis Grizzlies will still be on as scheduled, even though the team’s travel plans were messed up.


