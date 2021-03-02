Rudy Gobert Gives Honest Answer About Upcoming Anniversary Of Diagnosis

Last March, the world as we knew it came to a screeching halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sporting events in the United States were shockingly shutdown after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus just before a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 11.

Almost a year later, the impact of COVID-19 can still be seen in every major American league. After turning the calendar to March in 2021, the world is quickly approaching the somber anniversary of Gobert’s positive test.

The Jazz big man received well-deserved skepticism following the incident after he showed blatant disregard for health and safety as COVID-19 spread in the United States. Gobert reportedly poked fun at the virus, purposely touching his teammates personal items and coughing on microphones in the team’s media room. His attitude caused a rift with teammate Donovan Mitchell, who also tested positive for COVID-19, and nearly led to a full-scale collapse of the Western Conference competitor.

Since the infamous positive test, the NBA has played through an entire postseason and almost half of the 2020-21 campaign. Nearly a year removed from the incident, Gobert gave his reaction when asked about the upcoming anniversary.

“When you go through some tough times. I think those tough times make you grow,” Gobert said on Monday.

The 28-year-old Frenchman certainly seems to have matured since the events of last March. He was able to patch things up with Mitchell and the two have emerged as one of the league’s elite duos in 2021.

The Jazz raced out to the best record in the NBA, starting 27-7 going into Monday night’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Gobert has been a massive reason for that early success, averaging 14.0 points, 13.4 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game. Alongside Mitchell, the Utah big man was named to his second consecutive All Star team last week.

For now, rumors of a tense Jazz locker room have subsided. Gobert seems to have emerged from the adversity as a different person, focused on growing both on and off the court.