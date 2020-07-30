On Thursday night, the NBA made its return to national televisions across the country for the first time since mid-March.

The New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz got the party started tonight as Zion Williamson made his return to the court as well. He left the bubble earlier this offseason, but returned just in time.

When the game kicked off, the first points of the NBA restart came from Jazz forward Rudy Gobert. Coincidentally, Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for COVID-19 in March.

Shortly after he tested positive, the NBA postponed the rest of the season. Four months later, he was the first NBA player to score following the NBA’s restart.

Of course, fans watching from home couldn’t help but point out the coincidence.

Rudy Gobert sort of ended the NBA season… … and he now opens the NBA restart with the first bucket. Full circle. — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 30, 2020

Here was the first bucket of the restart.

Rudy Gobert has the first bucket for the NBA restart pic.twitter.com/MIQULizyTG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 30, 2020

Gobert put in the layup, but then missed the foul shot.

So far tonight it’s been all Utah as the Jazz lead 19-8 with just under seven minutes to play in the first quarter. Utah has received balanced scoring from its starting lineup tonight.

All five players have scored and Joe Ingles leads the team with six points on the night. Meanwhile, Zion leads the Pelicans with five points – out of the team’s eight points through the first five minutes of play.

Can Zion and company make a comeback in the first NBA game in four months?