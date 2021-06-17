Rudy Gobert Had Blunt Message For Teammates After Game 5

It was supposed to be a statement Game 5 from the Jazz Wednesday night. But Rudy Gobert and his Utah teammates couldn’t get past the Los Angeles Clippers, despite them being without the services of Kawhi Leonard.

Now losers of three straight, the Jazz find themselves in a 3-2 series hole. To make matters worse, Game 6 will be played at Staples Center. Utah is on the brink of elimination.

So what went wrong in Game 5 in Salt Lake City? The Jazz were scorching hot in the first quarter, knocking down 10 3-pointers and shooting 13-of-18 from the field. Believe it or not, they held just a one-point lead heading into the second, though. Simply put, their defensive effort wasn’t good enough.

Gobert admitted as much after Utah’s Game 5 defeat. He even said he thinks the Jazz’s hot start had a negative impact on their defensive effort. Had Utah struggled from the field, Gobert believes him and his teammates would’ve turned up their intensity on defense.

“I wish we would have missed shots, so maybe we would have thought that we needed to play some defense to win this game,” Gobert said after Game 5, via Ben Anderson of KSL.

Rudy Gobert is right. Utah’s defensive effort wasn’t nearly good enough.

Paul George dropped 37 points, Marcus Morris had 25 and Reggie Jackson poured in 22. George was bound to have a big night with Kawhi Leonard off the court, but allowing a combined 47 from Morris and Jackson is inexcusable.

The Jazz had better find an answer in a hurry. They face elimination in Game 6 on Friday.