Rudy Gobert Reacts To Death Of Former Utah Jazz Star

Rudy Gobert is the latest to pay his condolences to former Utah Jazz star Mark Eaton.

Eaton passed away this weekend. He went for a bike ride around 8 p.m. Friday night, but never returned home.

“Mark Eaton, the two-time Defensive Player of the Year who spent his entire NBA career with the Utah Jazz, has died,” the Jazz announced in a statement on Saturday. “He was 64 years old. “Eaton was riding his bike in Summit County, Utah, on Friday night. Just before 8:30 p.m., passersby saw Eaton lying in the road after apparently crashing, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said ‘there is no reason to believe a vehicle was involved in the incident.’ Eaton was taken to a hospital where he later died.”

The news of Eaton’s tragic passing comes just hours before the Utah Jazz take on the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday night. Gobert will have a heavy heart, seeing he shared a special friendship with the former Jazz big man.

To my great mentor and friend @markeaton7ft4 , one of kind and an amazing human being, i’m grateful for your presence in my life over the years. Gonna miss our conversations. But i know you’ll be watching. pic.twitter.com/XDvEJTPCwp — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) May 29, 2021

Rudy Gobert has been instrumental to the Jazz’s success this season. He’ll have even more motivation to carry his team to a win this evening.

Mark Eaton was a one-time All-Star and two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year. Much like Gobert, he was a blocking machine. Eaton averaged 3.5 blocks per game for his career. He even had one season when he averaged 5.6 blocks per game. His legacy will live on.

The Jazz take on the Grizzlies this evening at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.