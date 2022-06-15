Sam Cassell Interviewing For Head Coaching Job: NBA World Reacts

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 05: Assistant Coach Sam Cassell of the Philadelphia 76ers arrives prior to the game against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on March 05, 2022 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) Mark Brown/Getty Images

Longtime NBA assistant Sam Cassell is reportedly interviewing for the Utah Jazz's head coaching vacancy.

Cassell, who just completed his second season on Doc Rivers' staff in Philadelphia, is no stranger to the Western Conference. From 2014-20, he was an assistant coach under Rivers with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Speaking of Rivers, judging by the reaction of many Philadelphia fans to the Shams Charania report of Cassell speaking with the Jazz, it sounds like they'd welcome him being fired in favor of his lieutenant.

"Should be the Sixers coach. Fire Glenn Rivers," one fan wrote, with another chiming in that Philadelphia "cannot allow" Cassell to leave.

"Cassell is that dude. Hoping Doc would have went to LA and Sam steps into the spot," a third fan said.

A three-time NBA champion as a player, Cassell began his coaching career with the Washington Wizards in 2009.

He's been linked to several head coaching jobs in recent years. We'll see if Utah is the organization to finally pull the trigger on hiring him.