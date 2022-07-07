The Jazz Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Donovan Mitchell

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 05: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz reacts late in the game while playing the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on January 05, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Utah won the game 110-105. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Despite trading away Rudy Gobert and Royce O'Neale last week, the Utah Jazz don't plan on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Jazz aren't exploring the market to see what they can get for Mitchell.

"After the Gobert trade, there was a belief that Mitchell would be next - and maybe, at some point, he will be," Windhorst said. "For now, the Jazz are telling people they don't intend to trade him. And on Mitchell's side, he's going to stand pat. He's not going to force any action right now."

This lines up with what Adrian Wojnarowski reported last Friday. He said the Jazz plan to retool their roster around Mitchell

This past season, Mitchell averaged 25.9 points, 5.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Mitchell, 25, is under contract through the 2024-25 season. He has a player option for the 2025-26 season that's worth $37 million.

If Mitchell isn't going to "force any action" in Utah, the front office can stay patient when it comes to rebuilding its roster.

Of course, it's possible that Mitchell's stance changes. However, there's currently no reason to believe that he'll request a trade.