Trae Young Reacts To Donovan Mitchell Contract News

Donovan Mitchell secured a massive contract extension on Sunday morning, locking him into a future with the Jazz. Even Hawks point guard Trae Young took notice of the big-time NBA news.

The 2020 All-Star agreed to a five-year, $195 million designated rookie max deal with Utah over the weekend. The 24-year-old superstar continues to be one of the league’s most dynamic scorers, solidifying himself on a championship contender.

Since being drafted in 2017, Mitchell has taken a leap every year he’s spent in the league. In 2020, he averaged 24.0 points per game and led the Jazz to a playoff berth. In the playoffs, Mitchell shined even brighter, dueling with Nuggets point guard in a memorable seven-game series.

Utah responded by giving the young star the largest possible contract that they could.

Young acknowledged Mitchell with a hilarious tweet on Sunday morning. The 22-year-old Atlanta star asked for dinner to be on Mitchell the next time the two got together.

Dinner on you next time we link😉💰🤣 @spidadmitchell https://t.co/TNkRAp5KY6 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) November 22, 2020

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Mitchell’s deal includes a 30% escalator clause that would turn the guaranteed $163 million base into $195 million if he is voted onto one of the three All-NBA teams.

Either way, the Jazz star got paid. The Utah organization maintains their commitment to competing in the Western conference, which they should be able to do with a deep line-up.

Signing Mitchell to a long-term extension proved to be Utah’s primary goal of the NBA season. The Jazz also re-upped with bench scorer Jordan Clarkson, while they brought big-man Derrick Favors back to provide the team with frontcourt depth.

Mitchell became the second member of the 2017 draft class to sign the rookie max extension. Kings guard De’Aaron Fox agreed to the same deal with the Sacramento Kings earlier this week. Boston’s Jayson Tatum is also eligible for the max extension.