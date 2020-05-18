Utah Jazz Forward Undergoing Season-Ending Surgery

If and when the 2019-20 NBA season resumes, the Utah Jazz will finish it out without standout forward Bojan Bogdanovic.

Bogdanovic is undergoing season-ending surgery on his right wrist, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Thus ends another strong campaign for the 31-year-old marksman.

Through 63 games, Bogdanovic was averaging a career-high 20.2 points per game while shooting 41.4 percent from three-point range and a career-best 90.3 percent from the foul line. He emerged as the Jazz’s second-best scoring option behind guard Donovan Mitchell, despite the fact he played with an injured wrist since January.

As Wojnarowski notes, Utah signed Bogdanovic to a multi-year deal last summer worth over $18 million per season. He’s clearly a major part of the team’s future, so there’s no sense in risking further damage to his shooting wrist.

It is a big blow for the Jazz’s playoff hopes though. Utah was 41-23 and in fourth place in the Western Conference when the NBA shut down operations on March 11.

Right now, the NBA is still aiming to restart at some point soon. Last week, a phone call involving some of the league’s biggest superstars resulted in a unified message: they want to finish the season.

Of course, there are logistics that must be worked out before that can happen. But it’s good to see the league discussing a return and seemingly doing so in a careful and detail-oriented manner.