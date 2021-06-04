Ja Morant’s Father Says He’s Rooting For Jazz To Win Title

After what Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant went through with Utah Jazz fans during a playoff game, you might think that the Morant family wishes only the worst on the Jazz moving forward. But Ja’s father Tee Morant quickly proved that idea wrong.

Following Utah’s series-clinching win over Memphis on Wednesday, Tee Morant met with Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell. He told Mitchell that he appreciated seeing the organization stand up for his son and family after the abuse they received in Game 2. Morant then declared that he hopes the Jazz win NBA title.

“Y’all didn’t have to show us love like that,” Morant was recorded saying. “That’s why I hope the Jazz win the championship.”

Several fans heckled Ja Morant and his family during Game 2. Some of the comments hurled his way were racially tinged and sexist towards Morant’s mother as well.

In the fallout of the incident, Donovan Mitchell, head coach Quin Snyder and other Utah Jazz players admonished the hecklers and made it clear that kind of behavior is intolerable.

Jazz owner Ryan Smith publicly apologized to the Morant family. He offered them free courtside tickets, hotel and car service to the arena for future games.

The fans who heckled Morant were banned from future Jazz games.

Memphis Grizzlies and Morant family… we are embarrassed and sorry. The @UtahJazz have zero tolerance for offensive behavior. We are committed to creating a respectful, competitive environment. https://t.co/cLsKWSk1l1 — Ryan Smith (@RyanQualtrics) May 28, 2021

The Utah Jazz will find out their next playoff opponent in the hours or days to come. They’ll either play the Dallas Mavericks or Los Angeles Clippers. Dallas lead the series 3-2 heading into Game 6.

Whoever they face though, they’ll have Tee Morant rooting for them.

