Utah Jazz Release Injury Update On All-Star SG Donovan Mitchell

Last month, the Utah Jazz lost Donovan Mitchell to an ankle injury. With the regular season almost over, the All-Star guard remains out of action.

Mitchell suffered the injury against the Indiana Pacers on April 16, as he landed awkwardly on his right ankle after he tried to swat away an outlet pass. His injury was immediately diagnosed as a sprained ankle.

Unfortunately, ankle sprains can be tricky for shifty players like Mitchell. Though it’s been nearly a month since he went down against the Pacers, he’s still not ready to rejoin his teammates.

On Friday night, the Jazz announced that Mitchell was re-evaluated by the team’s medical staff. They also released a statement on when he might return to the court.

“He [Mitchell] continues to make progress towards a return and will be re-evaluated in one week,” the Jazz said.

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder also commented on Mitchell’s injury, telling reporters that his star guard is “coming along and working hard.” Snyder also said that Mitchell is “doing everything he can to get back” before the playoffs begin.

Mitchell was playing his basketball of the season before he twisted his ankle, averaging 36.8 points per contest in a five-game span.

For the entire season, Mitchell is averaging 26.4 points, 5.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game. Utah will need him back on the court if it wants to win a championship this summer.