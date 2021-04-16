Utah Jazz Star Donovan Mitchell Leaves Game With Apparent Ankle Injury

UPDATE: Mitchell suffered an ankle sprain and won’t return.

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has a right ankle sprain and is out for remainder of game vs. Indiana. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 16, 2021

ORIGINAL POST:

The Utah Jazz are getting all they can handle from the Indiana Pacers right now. Unfortunately, they may have to go the rest of the way without star guard Donovan Mitchell.

In the middle of the third quarter, Mitchell jumped up and landed awkwardly on his right foot. Early indications are that it was a right ankle injury.

Whatever the damage to the leg was, Mitchell could not put any weight on it. He had to be helped off the court by teammates and coaches.

Interestingly, Pacers guard Edmond Sumner was not charged with a foul for what happened. A closer view of the footage shows pretty clearly that he swept Mitchell’s leg as the two-time All-Star was coming down. Accidentally or not, that’s a no-no.

Donovan Mitchell helped off the court in the 3rd, no idea what the injury is, but the arena goes dead silent as the team helps Spida off the court.#TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/a9ohClCNAv — Hemā Heimuli Jr. (@x_hems) April 16, 2021

Better look at that Donovan Mitchell injury. Right ankle #PacersJazz pic.twitter.com/hK6puHSTlC — J. Michael (@ThisIsJMichael) April 16, 2021

Donovan Mitchell has been enjoying a career-year for the Utah Jazz, who boast the best record in the NBA right now at 41-14. He’s averaging career highs with 26.5 points and 5.3 assists per game.

For his efforts, Mitchell received his second straight NBA All-Star selection.

Needless to say, any injury to Mitchell that sidelines him for any period of time is something the Jazz want to avoid. They’re already only three wins away from matching last year’s win total, but their lead in the Western Conference standings is shrinking. The Phoenix Suns are only one game behind.

Hopefully Donovan Mitchell is back on his feet quickly. The Jazz’s playoff odds could depend on it.