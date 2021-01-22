Video: Shaq’s Awkward Interview With Donovan Mitchell Is Going Viral

Another week, another awkward interview from Shaquille O’Neal and the NBA on TNT crew. This time around it involved Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell.

Shaq questioned Mitchell’s ability to take his game to the next level prior to last night’s game between the Jazz and Pelicans. He then admit his doubts to Mitchell in their postgame interview.

“I said tonight that you are one of my favorite players but you don’t have what it takes to get to the next level,” O’Neal said. “I said it on purpose because I wanted you to hear it. What do you have to say about that?”

Mitchell had a one-word response to that question from O’Neal, saying “Aight.”

It’s a simple response from Mitchell, but it’s also the perfect one as well. There’s no point in arguing with O’Neal on live television, so using his criticism as fuel for the rest of the season seems to be the better option.

This exchange between Shaq and Spida 👀 (via @nbaontnt) pic.twitter.com/tiNRhn7ofZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 22, 2021

Mitchell certainly looked capable of carrying the Jazz last night. The All-Star guard had 36 points, seven rebounds, and five assists against the Pelicans.

Utah has been a perennial playoff team with Mitchell on its roster, but the franchise has been unable to get over the hump against powerhouse teams like Denver or Los Angeles.

As for O’Neal, it appears he’s not so fond of the Jazz. Earlier this season, he had some harsh words for Rudy Gobert. Now, he finds himself in a feud with Mitchell.