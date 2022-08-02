Vanessa Bryant Calls Out Report: NBA World Reacts

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant arrives to speak during the "Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant" service at Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles on February 24, 2020. - Kobe Bryant, 41, and 13-year-old Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in the rugged hills west of Los Angeles on January 26. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium recently reported that Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan signed a contract with Nike that'll make him the "featured face of Kobe Bryant's iconic line."

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend, responded to this report on Instagram.

According to Bryant, this report about DeRozan leading the Kobe Line is not true.

"False," Bryant responded. "He is not the face of the Kobe Line. No one is."

As you'd expect, the basketball world is taking Bryant's side in this situation.

"Why do y’all keep trying this lady that’s Kobe’s wife," one fan said. "You really think she ain’t built for it? Respect to DeRozan but can y’all chill for one second. Ever since he passed they been trying her damn."

That being said, there are fans who are wondering if Bryant was taking a shot at DeRozan. They certainly hope that isn't the case.

DeRozan has been wearing Kobe's signature sneakers for the majority of his NBA career.

It'll be interesting to see what Nike has in store for DeRozan.