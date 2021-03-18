Vanessa Bryant Identifies Officers Who Allegedly Shared Crash Photos

Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share documents from the lawsuit she filed against Los Angeles County, the sheriff’s department and the county fire department.

As noted by Yahoo! Sports, the widow of the legendary Los Angeles Lakers star remains furious that photos of the tragic helicopter crash were allegedly shared by four deputies.

Bryant posted images of lawsuit documents she filed against Los Angeles County, the sheriff’s department, the county fire department, and the four deputies in question. Those names were initially redacted while a judge determined whether or not they could be revealed — a decision that went in her favor earlier this month. The screenshots included the names of the four deputies and some disturbing allegations about what those deputies did with the photos of Kobe, Gianna and the other passengers.

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in January of 2020. Officers at the scene of the crash allegedly shared photos of the tragic accident.

Last year, California passed a new law prompted by what happened at the crash site.

“There is a new law in California prompted by the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others. It makes it a crime for first responders to take unauthorized photos of deceased people at the scene of an accident or crime,” the Associated Press reported.

Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant on Instagram earlier in the year. Our thoughts remain with the family.