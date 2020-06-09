The Spun

Vanessa Bryant Reportedly Files New Claim Against Helicopter Company

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant at the Oscars.HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Laine Bryant arrives at the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Vanessa Bryant has reportedly filed a new claim seeking “substantial damages” against Island Express Helicopters.

In February, Bryant filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Island Express, the company that owned the helicopter that crashed in Calabasas on January 26. Bryant’s husband Kobe, daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in the tragic accident.

According to CBS Los Angeles, the new claim does not specify the how much Vanessa is seeking in damages but mentions that her husband’s lost earnings were in the “hundreds of millions.”

At the time of his death, Forbes estimated Kobe’s wealth at around $600 million. The former Lakers star had moved onto the entertainment industry, venture capitalism and other projects after retiring from the NBA in 2016.

According to the original wrongful death suit, Bryant alleged that Island Express “was only allowed to fly under visual flight rules, and the conditions the day of the crash were not conducive for such flying.”

“The lawsuit also says the pilot was going 180 miles per hour in the heavy fog in a steep decline in the moments before it crashed in Calabasas, CA,” wrote TMZ at the time. “The lawsuit claims the pilot failed to properly monitor and assess the weather prior to takeoff, failed to obtain proper weather data prior to the flight, failed to abort the flight when he knew of the cloudy condition, failed to maintain control of the helicopter and failed to avoid “natural obstacles” in the flight path.”

Kobe Bryant was 41 at the time of his death. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame posthumously this year, though the induction ceremony has been pushed back to 2021 due to COVID-19.

