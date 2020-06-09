Vanessa Bryant Reportedly Files New Claim Against Helicopter Company

Vanessa Bryant has reportedly filed a new claim seeking “substantial damages” against Island Express Helicopters.

In February, Bryant filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Island Express, the company that owned the helicopter that crashed in Calabasas on January 26. Bryant’s husband Kobe, daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in the tragic accident.

According to CBS Los Angeles, the new claim does not specify the how much Vanessa is seeking in damages but mentions that her husband’s lost earnings were in the “hundreds of millions.”

At the time of his death, Forbes estimated Kobe’s wealth at around $600 million. The former Lakers star had moved onto the entertainment industry, venture capitalism and other projects after retiring from the NBA in 2016.

According to the original wrongful death suit, Bryant alleged that Island Express “was only allowed to fly under visual flight rules, and the conditions the day of the crash were not conducive for such flying.”