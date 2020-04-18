Vanessa Bryant Posts Heartbreaking Message For Daughter Gianna

On Friday night, the 2020 WNBA draft honored former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and her two teammates who passed away earlier this year.

The WNBA created the Kobe and Gigi WNBA Advocacy Award. The league also honored Gianna and he two teammates who tragically passed in the helicopter accident.

All three were drafted into the WNBA as honorary members. After the league honored those lost, Vanessa Bryant shared a message for her daughter on Instagram.

“I’m so proud of you, Gigi. God I miss you baby,” Vanessa said on Instagram. “You deserved to live a long, healthy and happy life. I wish I could hold you and tell you how proud I am of you. You’re the best, baby girl. Mommy loves and misses you more than I could ever express. ❤️ @WNBA #2 Gianna “Gigi” Bryant Youngest draft pick ❤️🏀My “mambacita” a.k.a. Wings”

Vanessa and the rest of the Bryant family received an outpouring of love after losing Kobe and Gigi.

She’s been active on social media, sharing her loss with the world in a powerful way.

Gianna, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester are now immortalized in the WNBA after being inducted as honorary members of the 2020 draft class.