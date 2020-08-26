Veteran NBA Player Has Telling Quote On Rest Of Playoffs

It’s not a stretch to suggest that the entire NBA playoffs are in jeopardy in the wake of the many teams opting not to play.

According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, one veteran NBA player had a very telling statement on the immediate future of the playoffs. “The season is in jeopardy,” the player said.

That certainly appears to be the case. The three playoff games slated to be played today have been postponed, and there are ongoing talks among the other teams to postpone tomorrow’s games, including the conference semifinals.

The NBA certainly doesn’t want to come off as a bad guy here. Making any sort of demands of the players at this time would be a massive black eye for the league.

Players will meet at 8 pm tonight to discuss how to proceed, sources told @SInow. Said one veteran player, "The season is in jeopardy." — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) August 26, 2020

The NBA went through a lot in order to make the playoffs go through. Instituting their little “bubble” took a lot of time and effort, and for the playoffs to now be at risk would be a major loss for the league.

But by the same token, the NBA already knew the risks of continuing amid a pandemic. For there to be an interruption in play couldn’t be something they weren’t prepared for unless they were completely ignorant.

Yahoo Sources: There’s a sizable amount of players advocating to finish the season out since sacrifices were made to enter the bubble, believing the NBA platform is a useful resource in this social climate. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 26, 2020

It’s a frustrating situation for the league and the NBA fans to be in, but the NBA players have far more pressing matters on their minds than filling the NBA’s pockets.

What a year it’s been.