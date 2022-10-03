Victor Wembanyama's Comment On Likely No. 2 Pick Goes Viral

Victor Wembanyama of LDLC Asvel Villeurbanne in action during the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague match between Real Madrid and LDLC Asvel Villeurbanne at Wizink Center on March 17, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Oscar Gonzalez/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Two expected 2023 NBA Draft picks will square off Tuesday night when Victor Wembanyama's Metropolitans 92 French squad faces Scoot Henderson's G League Ignite in an exhibition matchup.

Ahead of the game, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, Wembanyama said he's a fan of Henderson.

However, the 18-year-old big man still considers himself the No. 1 choice for next year's draft.

"He’s really a great player," Wembanyama said of Henderson. "If I was never born, I think he would deserve the first spot."

Wembanyama is a potential game-changing talent. The 7-foot-4 teenager has an 8-foot wingspan while demonstrating remarkable athleticism and shooting range at his size. His ceiling may know no bounds.

However, Henderson will look to prove he's deserving of the top slot even in this world with Wembanyama.

The five-star recruit turned down college offers and reclassified to the class of 2021 to join the G League. Henderson averaged 14.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game as a 17-year-old last year.

Both prospects could be considered worthy top draft picks next June. They'll first put on a show Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN2.