Video: Adrian Wojnarowski’s Moment On SportsCenter Is Going Viral

The devil works hard, but Adrian Wojnarowski works harder.

With the NBA Draft just about ready to begin, Wojnarowski is working the phones to find out what trades could go down tonight. He’s so busy tonight that he had to take a phone call right after his segment on ESPN’s SportsCenter.

Wojnarowski recently broke the unfortunate news that Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson suffered a right leg injury during a workout this afternoon. The ESPN insider then hopped on SportsCenter to provide an update on the All-Star guard’s status.

Literally seconds after his segment was over, Wojnarowksi was seen answering the phone. NBA fans have become so obsessed with video of Wojnarowski on the phone that it’s already going viral on Twitter.

Here’s the video that basketball fans are buzzing over:

Woj hopping on a call the second he finishes his segment on SC. 🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/PGxtzUZuVL — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 19, 2020

This might just be the busiest night of the year for Wojnarowski. So many trades have already gone through over the past few days, yet it sounds like there are additional moves on the horizon.

Coverage of the NBA Draft will officially begin at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. The top prospects in this year’s class are LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman.

Minnesota will be the first team on the clock in this year’s draft.