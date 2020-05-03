Video: Gatorade Releases A New ‘Be Like Mike’ Commercial

In the 1990s, Michael Jordan was everywhere. His Airness was a spokesman for several major companies, most notably Gatorade.

Gatorade’s iconic “Be Like Mike” ad campaign debuted in 1992. In 2015, the sports drink giant aired a digitally re-mastered version of its original commercial, but now we have an entirely new promo.

As part of tonight’s broadcast of “The Last Dance” on ESPN, Gatorade is premiering an updated “Be Like Mike” commercial featuring budding NBA stars Jayson Tatum and Zion Williamson and WNBA superstar Elena Delle Donne. Oh yeah, of course Michael will be in it as well.

You can get a first look at the ad below, complete with the new bottle emoji for the #BeLikeMike hashtag.

Love the fact that Gatorade brought this commercial back, but would it be too much to ask to bring back the clear glass bottles, even for a limited time? Talk about a childhood flashback.

Also, bring back the “Citrus Cooler” flavor again. It’s the least you can do, Gatorade.

“The Last Dance” continues tonight at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.