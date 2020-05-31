Video: J.R. Smith Beats Up Man Who Allegedly Damaged His Truck

A protester in Los Angeles picked the wrong car to allegedly vandalize and met the wrath of J.R. Smith as a result.

According to TMZ Sports, Smith chased down a protester who he claims broke the window of his truck. The truck was parked in a residential area, away from stores that had been looted, per Smith.

“I chased him down and whooped his ass,” Smith told TMZ, which says the incident took place around the Fairfax area. Smith’s car was reportedly located near the Flight Club sneaker shop, which had been looted.

In the video below, Smith can be seen delivering kicks to the man’s head before closing with a nasty overhand punch. Eventually, some of his friends step in.

“One of these motherfu**king white boys didn’t know where he was going and broke my f**king window in my truck,” Smith says in another video, stating that his response had nothing to do with racism or hatred and he was simply mad about his car being damaged.

JR Smith gave one of those looters an old fashioned ass whupping for breaking his car window pic.twitter.com/2I5IAztbUT — IB 🔌 THE GAMBLER (@incarceratedbob) May 31, 2020

After playing in 11 games with the Cleveland Cavaliers last season, the 34-year-old Smith was waived by the club last July.

He did not catch on elsewhere and has yet to play in an NBA game this season. For his career, Smith is a 12.5-point per game scorer in 971 games.

He won the 2012-13 Sixth Man of the Year Award and helped the Cavs claim the 2016 NBA championship.