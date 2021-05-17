Video Of Adam Sandler Playing Basketball Going Viral

Living legend Adam Sandler, despite his immense popularity and wealth, isn’t afraid to spend some time with his fans.

The renowned actor spent his Sunday afternoon playing some pickup basketball in the Long Island area.

Per usual, the 54-year-old was rocking a pair of baggy shorts and a salmon-colored polo t-shirt.

Sandler dribbled the ball up the court, stopped and found an open teammate behind the three-point line. Unfortunately, his teammate couldn’t give Sandler the assist.

Take a look.

Adam Sandler just out here playing pickup ball 😂 (via @APOOCH)pic.twitter.com/m0UWLf0diD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 17, 2021

Perhaps the best aspect of Adam Sandler’s game is he doesn’t dominate the ball. Sure, he likes facilitating the offense, but he’s almost always looking for an open shooter. He looks like a perfect teammate, if we’re being honest.

Sandler is already a fan-favorite thanks to his acting roles, especially in sports movies. The fact that he’s willing to hang out with random strangers playing pickup basketball is even cooler.

Sandler has always had a great love of sports. Plenty of his movies either center around sports or have plenty of sports references.

The famous actor is known to be a New York Knicks fan, so he must be loving this season. It’s been a long stretch of bad basketball in the Big Apple, but the Knicks have turned things around thanks to Julius Randle’s incredible play and Tom Thibodeau’s coaching this year.

The Knicks could be a surprise team to watch this postseason. One thing’s for sure: Sandler will be tuning in to catch his Knicks square up against the Eastern Conference’s best.