Video Of Shaquille O'Neal, Reggie Miller Going Viral

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal doesn't need to lift weights when he's in the gym. That's because he'll just lift whoever is near him.

On Friday, a video of O'Neal curling Reggie Miller surfaced on social media. Unsurprisingly, this workout clip is going viral.

Before he allowed O'Neal to lift him, Miller said, "Don't drop me, man."

Fortunately for Miller, it was a successful operation.

The majority of the reactions to this video are positive. A lot of fans are giving Miller credit for allowing O'Neal to lift him.

"Reggie gets a lot of heat for his skills on the mic, but one thing I do appreciate about him is that he doesn’t take himself too seriously and seems to genuinely enjoy life," one fan tweeted.

Others are baffled that O'Neal made curling Miller look so easy.

"Curling a full-sized grown man like it's nothing is crazy," one person wrote.

Miller is listed at 6-foot-7, but O'Neal made him look much smaller in this video.