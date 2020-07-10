Video Of Steph Curry “Boxing” Canelo Alvarez Is Going Viral

On Thursday, the world’s best golfers flocked to Jack Nicklaus’ course in Dublin, Ohio for the Workday Charity Open.

While most of the golfing eyes were on that course, there was another tournament going on as well. The American Century Championship tournament takes place this weekend and features a few of the best athletes in the world.

Names like Tony Romo, Patrick Mahomes and Mark Mulder will all be on the course this weekend. So too, will Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and boxer Canelo Alvarez.

The latter pairing took to the course this afternoon for a practice round. During the round, Curry squared up against Alvarez in a quick sparring session.

Luckily for Curry, Alvarez decided not to throw any punches. He did send a warning shot right between the star point guard’s eyes though.

Check it out.

Let’s be honest, Alvarez would dominate Curry in the ring. The same would be said about Curry dominating the star boxer on the hard wood.

For now, they’ll put their “differences” aside and tee it up in this weekend’s celebrity tournament.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is the heavy favorite to win the tournament – again. He’s taken home the trophy each of the past two years and will likely do so again.

That is, unless Curry has something to say about it. He has the fifth-best odds to win the tournament.