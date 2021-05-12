On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers held off the New York Knicks in overtime with a 101-99 win without LeBron James on the floor.

Before the game officially tipped off, NBA analyst Shaquille O’Neal made a truly hilarious – and somewhat embarrassing – error. When talking about the Knicks, he confused former NBA player Zach Randolph for current Knicks star Julius Randle.

“You were talking like they were championship caliber,” Shaq said on the show. “That’s how you were talking, that’s the energy you were talking about New York. They’re playing well. [Tom] Thibodeau is doing a great job and Zach Randolph is playing MVP caliber basketball.”

NBA on TNT host Adam Lefkoe immediately corrected Shaq, who gave a shout out to his friend, Zach Randolph.

While Randolph was a solid player when he was in the NBA, he has been retired for over a year. He last played in the NBA during the 2017-18 season before falling out of the rotation before the 2018-19 season.

Meanwhile, Julius Randle is in the midst of his best season in the league. He and the Knicks have clinched a playoff spot and are legitimate contenders in the Eastern Conference.