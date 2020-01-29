On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers were set to face off in a pivotal Western Conference contest.

However, following the sudden passing of former Lakers great Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others, the two teams decided to postpone the game. The two teams were slate to play in front of a national audience on TNT.

Instead of a pre-game show, Ernie Johnson and company paid tribute to Bryant and the legacy he left during his career in the NBA and life after.

During the show, perhaps the most stirring and heartbreaking segment came when Kobe’s former teammate, Shaquille O’Neal revealed how he found out about Kobe’s passing.

Shaq said he found out from his nephew, who showed him the news on his phone.

O’Neal couldn’t help but break down when telling the story.

“I haven’t felt a pain that sharp in a while.. it definitely changes me.”’@SHAQ on the loss of his brother, Kobe. pic.twitter.com/dM5i0DDgGK — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 29, 2020

Shaq’s pain can be felt through his words during tonight’s show.

It’s a heartbreaking reaction, one that’s been felt all across the country from family, fans and former teammates.

Tributes for Bryant and those that lost their lives in the accident have been pouring in around the country over the past few days.

Our thoughts continue to go out to everyone impacted by this tragedy.