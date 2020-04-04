Video: Vanessa Bryant Reacts To Kobe Being Inducted Into Hall Of Fame

On Saturday afternoon, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Unfortunately, this year’s Hall of Fame induction will take on a somber tone. Kobe’s tragic death earlier this year rocked the NBA world.

Bryant headlined the 2020 class that included a few of the biggest names in the sport. Former San Antonio Spurs star Tim Duncan and Minnesota Timberwolves/Boston Celtics great Kevin Garnett were also in the class.

After Bryant and the others were inducted into the class, Kobe’s wife, Vanessa, reacted to the news. She sat alongside Natalia, their daughter, as she recounted Kobe’s accomplishments.

“Obviously, we wish that he was here with us to celebrate,” she said on ESPN. “But it’s definitely the peak of his NBA career and every accomplishment that he had as an athlete was a stepping-stone to be here. So we’re incredibly proud of him.”

Vanessa Bryant on Kobe Bryant being inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame today. "We wish that he was here with us to celebrate but it's definitely the peak of his NBA career." pic.twitter.com/cqHr0shYSL — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) April 4, 2020

The Los Angeles Lakers legend spent his entire 20 year career with the franchise. He led the team to five NBA Titles.

Beyond that, he was the NBA Finals MVP twice and the league MVP in 2008. He finished his career as an 18-time All-Star and a First Team All-NBA player 11 times.

Now he will be enshrined forever in the Hall of Fame.