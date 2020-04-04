The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video: Vanessa Bryant Reacts To Kobe Being Inducted Into Hall Of Fame

Vanessa Bryant at the Kobe memorial service.Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant arrives to speak during the "Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant" service at Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles on February 24, 2020. - Kobe Bryant, 41, and 13-year-old Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in the rugged hills west of Los Angeles on January 26. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Unfortunately, this year’s Hall of Fame induction will take on a somber tone. Kobe’s tragic death earlier this year rocked the NBA world.

Bryant headlined the 2020 class that included a few of the biggest names in the sport. Former San Antonio Spurs star Tim Duncan and Minnesota Timberwolves/Boston Celtics great Kevin Garnett were also in the class.

After Bryant and the others were inducted into the class, Kobe’s wife, Vanessa, reacted to the news. She sat alongside Natalia, their daughter, as she recounted Kobe’s accomplishments.

“Obviously, we wish that he was here with us to celebrate,” she said on ESPN. “But it’s definitely the peak of his NBA career and every accomplishment that he had as an athlete was a stepping-stone to be here. So we’re incredibly proud of him.”

The Los Angeles Lakers legend spent his entire 20 year career with the franchise. He led the team to five NBA Titles.

Beyond that, he was the NBA Finals MVP twice and the league MVP in 2008. He finished his career as an 18-time All-Star and a First Team All-NBA player 11 times.

Now he will be enshrined forever in the Hall of Fame.

Reader Interactions


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.