Warriors Appear To Have Made A Decision On Kevin Durant

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 29: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors waits for play during a 127-123 overtime win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

As far-fetched as it seemed, Kevin Durant reuniting with the Golden State Warriors looked feasible after the superstar requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

While nobody rushed to shut down speculation of the defending champions bringing back the two-time NBA Finals MVP, Warriors general manager Bob Myers finally poured cold water over the rumors.

"I like our team and where it’s at," Myers told NBA.com's Mark Medina during the ESPYs red carpet event Wednesday. "I want to give the guys a chance to do it again."

Myers' current roster offers the best of both worlds. After winning their fourth title in eight years, the Warriors will bring back their star nucleus of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

While that trio will give them a chance to repeat, another wave of young talent is waiting to lead the next era.

Jordan Poole emerged as another lethal scorer in his third NBA season, and former No. 2 pick James Wiseman will return after missing all of the 2021-22 campaign with a knee injury.

Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga also boast promising upside at ages 20 and 19, respectively.

The Warriors likely would have to give Brooklyn some, if not all of those players to bring Durant back to the Bay Area. While the four-time scoring champion would make them an overwhelming favorite to retain their crown, Myers may believe they can win again without him.

Myers must be tempted with the possibility of re-assembling a superteam, but the Warriors are poised to compete without mortgaging their future for another run with Durant.