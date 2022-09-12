Warriors Reportedly Explored Blockbuster Trade This Summer
The Golden State Warriors are coming off an NBA championship season, but the Western Conference power attempted to better its roster in a big way this summer.
Warriors point guard Stephen Curry confirmed to Rolling Stone that his team explored a blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant.
Durant wanted out of Brooklyn, according to reports, and the Warriors were reportedly among the teams to consider a move.
Curry confirmed that he was willing to play with Durant again. He said his team considered a move for the superstar forward.
Ultimately, the Warriors were unable to make a trade, as was the case with every other NBA team.
Durant stayed put in Brooklyn, as the Nets decided to keep their superstar forward.