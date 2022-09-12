Warriors Reportedly Explored Blockbuster Trade This Summer

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 16: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are coming off an NBA championship season, but the Western Conference power attempted to better its roster in a big way this summer.

Warriors point guard Stephen Curry confirmed to Rolling Stone that his team explored a blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant.

Durant wanted out of Brooklyn, according to reports, and the Warriors were reportedly among the teams to consider a move.

Curry confirmed that he was willing to play with Durant again. He said his team considered a move for the superstar forward.

Ultimately, the Warriors were unable to make a trade, as was the case with every other NBA team.

Durant stayed put in Brooklyn, as the Nets decided to keep their superstar forward.